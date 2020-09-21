Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Sells C$470,350.00 in Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.52, for a total transaction of C$470,350.00.

Ryan Jacob Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Ryan Jacob Smith sold 37,584 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$883,566.01.

On Thursday, September 10th, Ryan Jacob Smith sold 19,379 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$485,879.98.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total transaction of C$717,079.15.

Shares of Real Matters stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 56.40. Real Matters Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

