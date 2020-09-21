Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total transaction of C$70,235.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,880,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,846,386.09.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total transaction of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total transaction of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total transaction of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total transaction of C$73,965.90.

On Monday, August 24th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$86,061.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.74, for a total transaction of C$89,205.00.

Shares of Real Matters stock traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$23.63. 263,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 56.40. Real Matters Inc has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

