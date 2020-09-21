Raymond James Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $12.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a $9.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,026,654. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,441,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,191 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,910,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,394 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

