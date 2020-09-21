Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $962.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00228193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00085334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.01390539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00199472 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

