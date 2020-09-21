Radium Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004540 BTC on major exchanges. Radium has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $6,905.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021999 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000426 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,123,969 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,684 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.