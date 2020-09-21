Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 440057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20.

About Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

