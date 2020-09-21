QMX Gold (CVE:QMX) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. QMX Gold shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 180,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

About QMX Gold (CVE:QMX)

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

