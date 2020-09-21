QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. QMC Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 48,071 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $7.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

