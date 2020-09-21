QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $241,009.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Coinnest and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00223175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00083570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.01418642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00191826 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.