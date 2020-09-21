QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.05. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

QEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 4.83.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 58.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

