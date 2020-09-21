Pure Price Reaches $0.0001 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00635493 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008441 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00033727 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $953.58 or 0.09146839 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

