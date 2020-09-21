Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 67,654 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

