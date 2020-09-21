Pure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQU) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Shares of Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $10.70. Pure Acquisition shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Pure Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PACQU)

Pure Acquisition Corp. focuses on the opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.