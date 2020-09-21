Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $411.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.24. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $27,790.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,304,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $137,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

