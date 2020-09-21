ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $19.41

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $20.54. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 24,683 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $169,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $1,639,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $393,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

