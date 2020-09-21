ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer Mansell James Nelson Sells 40,000 Shares

ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer Mansell James Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$30,000.00.

Shares of PFM traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.80. 99,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ProntoForms Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on ProntoForms from C$0.90 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

