Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Receives $96.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

Several research firms recently commented on PRNB. SVB Leerink cut shares of Principia Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In other news, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $745,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,945.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dolca Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRNB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter worth $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter worth $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter worth $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 64.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the first quarter worth $218,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principia Biopharma stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 72,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 0.86. Principia Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

