Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,665 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Molina Healthcare worth $33,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,234,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,764,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 203,410 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $184.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $198.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.28.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

