Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,383 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $33,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,451,000 after acquiring an additional 173,630 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 924,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

