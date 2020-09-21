Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,896 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $30,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after buying an additional 2,728,406 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,808,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after purchasing an additional 604,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $112.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

