Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 21,717 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Twitter worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 252,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $269,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,770 shares of company stock worth $2,800,028. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Shares of TWTR opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.