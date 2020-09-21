Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Marriott International worth $32,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 125.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.72. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

