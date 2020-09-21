Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,357 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $30,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $109.06 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

