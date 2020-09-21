Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.61 Million Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Catalent worth $36,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Catalent stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

