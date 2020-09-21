Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $34,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,465 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Entegris by 23.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 790,870 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth $38,041,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Entegris by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 579,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Entegris by 422.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after purchasing an additional 536,598 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CL King increased their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,135,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $66.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. Entegris Inc has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

