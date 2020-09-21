Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,923 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $36,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 116,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.