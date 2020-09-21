Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.13% of Stifel Financial worth $36,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of SF opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $229,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.