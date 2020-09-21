Primecoin (XPM) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $6,134.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,325,733 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

