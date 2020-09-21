Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Poseida Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Poseida Therapeutics’ score:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSTX. BofA Securities began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $597.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Sean Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

