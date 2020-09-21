Polymath Trading Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Koinex. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $19.27 million and approximately $629,996.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00408014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003175 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,500,099 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Koinex, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

