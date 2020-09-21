PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,648 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,819,000 after acquiring an additional 552,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,049,000 after acquiring an additional 741,462 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,949,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,679,000 after acquiring an additional 202,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,306. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

