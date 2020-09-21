PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,243 shares of company stock worth $32,687,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $225.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.96. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

