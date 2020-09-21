PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,863,000 after acquiring an additional 264,690 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,700,000 after acquiring an additional 576,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,233,000 after acquiring an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

