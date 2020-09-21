PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 15,342 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,540 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 899,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

