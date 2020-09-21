PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Allegion worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,385,000 after acquiring an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Allegion by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $103.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

