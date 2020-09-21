PLATINCOIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $694,600.00 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $25.41 million and $694,600.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00047823 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,918,078 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

