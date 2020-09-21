Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $0.91. Pintec Technology shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 1,298 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

