Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 16.6% Lower This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $874,139.09 and approximately $3,703.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00628617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009105 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035546 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $928.01 or 0.08900111 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000777 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,498,266 coins and its circulating supply is 421,237,830 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

