Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.78. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 25.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 654,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

