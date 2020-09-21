Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

PHAT opened at $37.94 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 62,065 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,115 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

