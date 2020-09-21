PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

