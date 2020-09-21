Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Hotbit and Gate.io. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $280,813.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039228 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,587.04 or 1.01587825 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00166886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

