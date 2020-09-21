Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) will post sales of $5.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.60 million. Pfenex posted sales of $15.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfenex will report full year sales of $17.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $31.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.65 million, with estimates ranging from $62.80 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pfenex.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFNX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,089. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfenex (PFNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.