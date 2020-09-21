Patron (PAT) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market cap of $474,624.21 and $13,762.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00222066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00085000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.01392974 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00194590 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, IDAX, CoinBene, Hotbit, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

