Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Pascal Biosciences Inc (CVE:PAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. Pascal Biosciences shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a drug discovery and development company, researches and develops biotechnology products for the treatment of cancer and for the enhancement of immune system in Canada. Its research programs include the development of Anti-VpreB, a therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in collaboration with the University of New Mexico; optimization of novel classes of molecules that restore immune recognition and killing of cancer cells; and regulating activity of immune system calcium channels to combat cancers, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

