Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PAGDF stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Paragon ID has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. The company offers various terminals, including couplers, readers, and accessories; traceability and stock, radio frequency identification (RFID), security, and durable labels; and container tracking, secure application module, mobile ticketing, operational maintenance, brand protection, customer relationship management, stock management, and access control solutions.

