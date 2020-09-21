Parachute (PAR) One Day Volume Hits $346,971.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market cap of $2.41 million and $346,971.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042985 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,033,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

