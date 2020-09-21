Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Pan American Silver worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

PAAS opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.