OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $80.19 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 115,357 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,402,000 after buying an additional 90,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after buying an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 163,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 65,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

