Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OESX. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $8.43 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $220.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

